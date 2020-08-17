Plumpton College responds to Covid with re-training programme

By Lisa Riley

Plumpton College is set to launch a new re-training programme in response to Covid-19 and Brexit.

The Entry into Viticulture programme has been designed to help employers with their immediate workforce requirements by providing them with potential employees with the necessary sector specific operational skills they demand.

Plumpton College said the one-week intensive course would provide job seekers and career changers with “relevant qualifications and introductory knowledge, sector engagement and a guaranteed interview from a recruiting industry employer”.

“Recent studies found that Brighton alone is expecting 30,000+ redundancies in the catering and hospitality sector and Crawley has the second highest rate of furlough in the country, with this in mind Plumpton’s response to the current challenges in the jobs market is to launch our re-training programme,” said Jeremy Kerswell, principal of Plumpton College.

If you’re a business with “immediate staffing requirements”, this is a programme for producers to get involved with, he added.

“As a leading land-based college, Plumpton has developed programmes specifically to meet the needs of the sector and local employment opportunities. We have worked closely with Local Economic Partnerships, Land-based sector bodies and the Department of Work and Pension to ensure the programmes meet the identified local economic and skills priorities,” he said.

The programme will be delivered by specialist staff across viticulture with the pilot programme due to take place early September.

