Echo Falls launches Botanicals wine range

By Jo Gilbert

Accolade Wines is sandwiching two trends together for its latest release: a botanically infused, low abv wine aimed at the younger generation.

The Australian company is already known in the UK for its fruit-focused, approachable styles.

Now it is back with Botanicals, a 5.5% abv pair of wines made specifically with Gen Z and millennial audiences in mind.

By drawing off consumer trends and research, Accolade is hoping to build on the consumer desire for lighter, fruit-forward styles, while also pulling across from the success of gin.

According to Nielsen, 73% of nolo drinkers buy wine and, at 5.5% abv, Echo Falls Botanicals will “cater to the consumer demand for fruitier and sweeter wine styles with a lower abv intake”.

‘‘Echo Falls is the UK’s number one fruit flavoured wine brand, worth £68.4m in a total category valued at £129.4m and it’s important that the brand keeps up-to-date with trends and leads in innovation,” said Caroline Thompson-Hill, European marketing director at Accolade Wines.

“The new Botanicals range demonstrates that Echo Falls has listened to its shoppers by bringing a refreshing and innovative style to customers, which also caters to the growing nolo category driven primarily by younger consumers.’’

The range is starting with two flavour combinations, Melon & Mint and Raspberry & Lavender.

Heading to the multiples this and next week, both flavours will be launching in Nisa from tomorrow (20 May), Raspberry & Lavender in the Co-Op, and Melon & Mint in Tesco on 25 May, all with an RRP of £4.50.





