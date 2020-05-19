Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Echo Falls launches Botanicals wine range

By Jo Gilbert
Published:  19 May, 2020

Accolade Wines is sandwiching two trends together for its latest release: a botanically infused, low abv wine aimed at the younger generation.

The Australian company is already known in the UK for its fruit-focused, approachable styles.

Now it is back with Botanicals, a 5.5% abv pair of wines made specifically with Gen Z and millennial audiences in mind.

By drawing off consumer trends and research, Accolade is hoping to build on the consumer desire for lighter, fruit-forward styles, while also pulling across from the success of gin.

According to Nielsen, 73% of nolo drinkers buy wine and, at 5.5% abv, Echo Falls Botanicals will “cater to the consumer demand for fruitier and sweeter wine styles with a lower abv intake”.

‘‘Echo Falls is the UK’s number one fruit flavoured wine brand, worth £68.4m in a total category valued at £129.4m and it’s important that the brand keeps up-to-date with trends and leads in innovation,” said Caroline Thompson-Hill, European marketing director at Accolade Wines.

“The new Botanicals range demonstrates that Echo Falls has listened to its shoppers by bringing a refreshing and innovative style to customers, which also caters to the growing nolo category driven primarily by younger consumers.’’

The range is starting with two flavour combinations, Melon & Mint and Raspberry & Lavender.

Heading to the multiples this and next week, both flavours will be launching in Nisa from tomorrow (20 May), Raspberry & Lavender in the Co-Op, and Melon & Mint in Tesco on 25 May, all with an RRP of £4.50.


Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Climate change creeps up in Burgundy

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95