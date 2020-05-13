WoSA launches ‘Spectacular South Africa’ campaign

By Andrew Catchpole

As Cape wine exports pick up post the ban in April, Wines of South Africa (WoSA) is launching a new campaign on social media to promote “Spectacular South Africa”.

Building towards a virtual tasting of South African wines on Friday 22 May, the campaign will run across all export markets, encouraging producers and their importers to become involved and support the hard hit industry.

“In each market we will be encouraging importers, retailers and trade and to come together and get involved in the campaign and supporting the South African category, firstly on 22 May, by hosting a tasting, opening a bottle of wine and sharing it on any of their social media channels, video and photos,” said WoSA’s UK market manager, Jo Wehring.

WoSA is keen to build upon the groundswell of support for the country’s producers at a time when lockdown has also been accompanied by a ban on alcohol consumption across the nation, plus a (now lifted) ban on exports of wine.

Running under the hashtag #SpectacularSouthAfrica the “aim is to give some support to the category and give a reason to buy South African wines this month”, said WoSA.

A variety of supporting logos, tasting sheets and wine region maps are available for download from the WoSA website.

As a lead-in to the UK bank holiday weekend, Spectacular South Africa will also dovetail with the Great British Braai Off activity, a national campaign launched by Nik Darlington of Graft Wines, encouraging the British public to fire up the barbecue on 23-24 May and drink South African wines.

To support the Great British Braai Off (@BraaiOff on Twitter and Instagram), leading South African producers and chefs will be giving free online demonstrations of how to cook Braai favourites South African-style, with posts and videos over the next couple of weeks building up to the main event.







