Great British Braai Off launched to support SA winemakers

By Andrew Catchpole
Published:  12 May, 2020

Graft Wine Company is looking to bring the mouth-watering flavours of South African BBQ to the British bank holiday weekend with the launch of the first Great British Braai Off campaign to support South African winemakers.

Against the backdrop of an industry hit hard by a Covid-19 domestic ban on alcohol consumption and the halt of wine exports during April, the aim of the Great British Braai Off is to “get Cape Wines flowing” over the 23-25 May UK bank holiday, with other importers also encouraged to become involved.

“It will be a weekend-long celebration of the South African braai and fine South African wine,” said Graft’s co-owner Nik Darlington.

“Over the next fortnight, wine importers, merchants, chefs, restaurateurs and the general public are being encouraged to share their barbecuing tips and love for South African wine online via social media channels and the Great British Braai Off website.”

South African winemakers including Jacques de Klerk and Albert Ahrens have already recorded braai demonstrations, while other UK importers, such as Awin Barratt Siegel’s Elliot Awin, have are also giving demonstrations and tips online.

“This is intended to be a national campaign to get the public braaing with a bottle of fine South African wine and posting their efforts on social media over the second May Bank Holiday weekend,” Darlington added.

“For wine importers and merchants, it is there to give a hook to generate interest and support their own promotions and sales of South African wines at this time.”



