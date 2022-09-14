Subscriber login Close [x]
Black-owned, all female SA wine brand to support next generation

By Andrew Catchpole
Published:  14 September, 2022

Amandla by Her Wine Collection is a new “progressive” brand launching out of the Western Cape, landing with the UK off-trade this autumn.

The brainchild of Amandla MD Praisy Dlamini, the majority black-owned and 100% female-run company is described as a “celebration of the diverse history of Africa, the vibrancy of the black culture and the collective stories” of the team and experience behind the brand.

Amandla, which means ‘power’, comprises a Shiraz-Zinfandel, a blush and a Sauvignon Blanc, featuring evocative images on the label, along with the words ‘Power!’, Freedom!’ and ‘Future!’ respectively.

The slogans are apt because the team has set up an Amandla Bursary Scheme to help provide career opportunities for the next generation, with the company contributing 2% of profits to the Amandla scholarship fund.

This, in turn, is aimed at enabling “talented young individuals" from local grape farming families to gain experience and jobs in the industry.

“‘Amandla encompasses the vibrancy of black culture, reflects a modern, inclusive lifestyle, and aims to break down social barriers,” said Dlamini, who was previously at Distell.

“We want to inspire and excite the new generation of wine drinkers and nurture future generations of black female business owners. This is something we can call our own in a traditionally white male-dominated environment – we are changing the game!”

The launch of the Amandla range is to be supported by an ongoing PR and social media campaign on Instagram with the hashtag #PowerFutureFreedom





