Generics respond to the pandemic: Wines of Argentina

By Andrew Catchpole

In the fourth of our series on how the generic bodies are responding to the pandemic, Andrew Catchpole talks to Phil Crozier, brand ambassador UK & Europe, Wines of Argentina

What does work look like during lockdown?

We are in constant contact [as a team] and doing research, staying in contact with wineries and making videos from home on various aspects of Malbec within Argentina. These are shown on wines of Argentina’s Instagram IGTV page as part of our Malbec World Day campaign to support independent Wine retailers.

In terms of planned events, initiatives and campaigns, what have you shifted and to when?

We shifted the Wine’s of Argentina World Malbec Day initiative for independent retailers to online videos to support the promotion.

What other initiatives or new strategies might we see as we emerge post lockdown?

That depends on how long this will go on for. The current promotion is for April, but beyond that we see that there is plenty of scope to support wineries and their wines with online tastings with their importers.

Do you foresee any changes with regard to how the producers you represent might approach this market post the pandemic?

Absolutely. This is opening up the potential of technology in amazing ways - a more direct and personal approach to marketing. It is really good to see the role of local and independent retailers benefitting from this and those who can adapt will prosper. I hope this will have a long-term effect on how we buy wine and engage with our local wine businesses.







