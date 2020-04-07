Ramón Bilbao brings online educational initiatives forward

By Lisa Riley

Ramón Bilbao has brought the online and digital initiatives of its Spanish Wine Academy forward in light of the postponement of international events this spring due to the global coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak.

The educational programme, designed to showcase the quality and diversity of Spanish wines, was due to have launched in the UK in March, with events in Spain and Russia over the following two months before Cyprus later in the year.

Instead, the Rioja winery has brought its digital platform forward and is now live with a schedule of online tastings and webinars, with the programme of live events poised to scale up over the next few months, incuding interviews and link-ups with local market influencers and writers, and Ramón Bilbao winemakers such as Rodolfo Bastida.

The Spanish Wine Academy Youtube channel will also be unveiled as planned in June.

The Spanish Wine Academy was devoted to helping trade and consumers discover the “distinctive, excellent styles from the different DOs of Spain”, said Carmen Giné, marketing director (wines) at Ramón Bilbao.

“We launched the initiative in 2018 in Moscow, taking sommeliers on a tour of Spain’s key regions and on a detailed journey into the viticultural and vinification techniques behind some of our country’s top wines,” she said.

The plan was always to “take this onto the open road in 2020, talking to our customers and consumers around the world both online and in person”, she added.

“We have to acknowledge the difficulty and uncertainty of these times, but we can also still celebrate Spanish wines.”

The programme of online tastings, which will be continuously updated, will soon be available on the Ramón Bilbao website, and local market Instagram programmes will be publicised via @bodegasramonbilbao and @ramonbilbaowine (UK).

At the beginning of this year, Ramón Bilbao announced it had exceeded targets on its sustainability drive in both its winery and vineyards.