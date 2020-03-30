Gusbourne expands still wine offer

By Mathew Lyons

Kent-based sparkling-wine producer Gusbourne is to make available a number of limited-release still wines this year.

The wines will be available for purchase through the estate’s website for the first time.

New to the list are a Barrel Selection Pinot Noir and an 809 clone Chardonnay, alongside new vintages of Gusbourne’s Pinot Noir, Chardonnay Guinevere and Cherry Garden Rosé.

The Pinot Noir 2018 will retail at £35 a bottle, while the estate’s first Barrel Selection Pinot Noir will be priced at £45.

The musque Chardonnay clone – released in its 2018 vintage – is said to have a “unique profile of flavours more commonly associated with the Muscat grape”.

Both it and the new Chardonnay Guinevere 2017 will retail for £25.

The Cherry Garden Rosé 2019 – now in its second vintage – also carries a £25 price tag.

The news follows Gusbourne's announcement in December that it was extending its global reach with new distribution partners in seven countries from the start of 2020.