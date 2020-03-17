Tiffany Blue Box Café

By Lisa Riley

Harrods, 87-135 Brompton Road, London SW1X 7XL

tiffany.co.uk

The first Tiffany Blue Box Cafe in Europe has opened for a limited period at Harrods. Designed to reflect the heritage and décor of its namesake in Tiffany’s flagship Fifth Avenue store, the café offers an exclusive menu prepared by Harrods’ team of over 150 chefs under executive head chef Andy Cook and executive head pastry chef Markus Bohr. Themed dishes will include The Central Park Salad, The Big Apple, The Tiffany Bird’s Nest and the pre-order only Blue Box Celebration Cake. As for Breakfast at Tiffany’s – arguably one of the most iconic meals in the world – it’s available until 11.30am Monday to Saturday, and until 1.30pm on Sunday.









