Hedonism launches ‘wine school’

By Lisa Riley
Published:  09 March, 2020

Hedonism has added another string to its bow with the launch of the Hedonist Wine School - a series of ticketed wine tastings in an informal setting.

Designed to capture an audience of “true Hedonists with a budding passion for wine”, the new addition to Hedonism's programme of events comprises a series of educational tastings throughout the year celebrating the “unexpected and the under £30 offering”.

“Wines in focus will be unusual, lesser known grape varieties from undiscovered regions and of course, some of the most iconic, classic and exclusives thrown into the mix. In addition, these tastings will highlight wines from Hedonism’s sub £30 category in which we stock 800 different lines,” said the business.

The initiative, it added, made Hedonism the only location in London where a customer can purchase a £10 bottle of Esk Valley Verdelho alongside an exclusive Romanee Conti DRC Burgundy, 1988 for £34,800.

A key motivation for introducing the series was to “continue to educate our customers old and new on the rare gems at Hedonism”, said founder Tatiana Fokina.

“We are committed to capturing the audience whose interest in wine has them moving away from the supermarket offering but might need guidance on where to move within the next bracket.”

Tickets range in price per session from £15, with the events led by Hedonism’s in-house team of experts, including members of the original team who opened the doors in 2012.

Located in the heart of one of London’s most upmarket neighbourhoods, Hedonism’s portfolio comprises 6,500 wines and 3,000 spirits. 

