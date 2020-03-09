Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Yellow Tail and Casillero del Diablo continue dominance of global power list

By Jo Gilbert
Published:  09 March, 2020

Australia and Chile have once again topped Wine Intelligence’s list of the world’s power brands, with Yellow Tail and Casillero del Diablo holding onto their spots in first and second place for the third year in a row.

The list is compiled via consumer feedback across 20 countries, taking “six key brand health measures” into account.

As well as Australia and Chile, the US also performed well, with a third of the 15 brands hailing from across the Atlantic.

The Wine Intelligence Global Wine Brand Power Index highlights the dominance of wine brands worldwide, including the UK, where wine is Brits’ drink of choice.

At the same time however, Wine Intelligence also noted decreasing consumer awareness levels of brands among consumers.

CEO Lulie Halstead said: “The advantages of a powerful brand are clearly demonstrated in the global wine market today. However the path to becoming a power brand is becoming harder, as consumer knowledge levels in the wine category decline and ‘noise’ from other drinks categories increases.”

Decreasing consumer ‘awareness’ of brands continues from last year, Wine Intelligence said; though at a slower rate than compared to previous years.

“This year, recalled purchase levels are also lower, most likely a factor of reducing awareness levels,” read the report.

Wine Intelligence’s Global Wine Brand Power Index 2020 is the third version of the report.

This year, feedback was taken from 20,000 wine consumers in 21 markets.

Notable movers in 2020 include Barefoot, which has jumped eight places into the top five, and Frontera, which has climbed seven places into 8th place. Santa Carolina has also climbed seven places to tie in 12th with Beringer. Mouton Cadet fell five places to 10th place, while Robert Mondavi fell seven places to 14. Torres has also climbed two places to make it into the top 15 this year.

Regarding the heavy inclusion of US brands, Wine Intelligence said this is due in part to the large population of North America and proportional representation of US drinkers.

“A third of the top 15 is comprised of US brands – notably Gallo and Barefoot – which in part is due to the influence of the large US wine drinking population in the study, and the affinity American consumers show towards domestic wines,” it said.










Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Decanter: Marketing Executive

...

Harpers Wine & Spirit: Sales Executive

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Unbottle the secret sauce of effective drinks experiential

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95