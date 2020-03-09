Yellow Tail and Casillero del Diablo continue dominance of global power list

By Jo Gilbert

Australia and Chile have once again topped Wine Intelligence’s list of the world’s power brands, with Yellow Tail and Casillero del Diablo holding onto their spots in first and second place for the third year in a row.

The list is compiled via consumer feedback across 20 countries, taking “six key brand health measures” into account.

As well as Australia and Chile, the US also performed well, with a third of the 15 brands hailing from across the Atlantic.

The Wine Intelligence Global Wine Brand Power Index highlights the dominance of wine brands worldwide, including the UK, where wine is Brits’ drink of choice.

At the same time however, Wine Intelligence also noted decreasing consumer awareness levels of brands among consumers.

CEO Lulie Halstead said: “The advantages of a powerful brand are clearly demonstrated in the global wine market today. However the path to becoming a power brand is becoming harder, as consumer knowledge levels in the wine category decline and ‘noise’ from other drinks categories increases.”

Decreasing consumer ‘awareness’ of brands continues from last year, Wine Intelligence said; though at a slower rate than compared to previous years.

“This year, recalled purchase levels are also lower, most likely a factor of reducing awareness levels,” read the report.

Wine Intelligence’s Global Wine Brand Power Index 2020 is the third version of the report.

This year, feedback was taken from 20,000 wine consumers in 21 markets.

Notable movers in 2020 include Barefoot, which has jumped eight places into the top five, and Frontera, which has climbed seven places into 8th place. Santa Carolina has also climbed seven places to tie in 12th with Beringer. Mouton Cadet fell five places to 10th place, while Robert Mondavi fell seven places to 14. Torres has also climbed two places to make it into the top 15 this year.

Regarding the heavy inclusion of US brands, Wine Intelligence said this is due in part to the large population of North America and proportional representation of US drinkers.

“A third of the top 15 is comprised of US brands – notably Gallo and Barefoot – which in part is due to the influence of the large US wine drinking population in the study, and the affinity American consumers show towards domestic wines,” it said.





















