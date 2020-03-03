Nekter picks up Matthiasson Family agency

By Mathew Lyons

Californian producer Matthiasson Family Vineyards has appointed Nekter Wine Importers as its UK agency.

Matthiasson Family Vineyards was founded in the Napa Valley in 2003 by Steve and Jill Klein Matthiasson, who came to winemaking from the sustainable agriculture and local-food movement.

Matthiasson was named the winemaker of the year by Food and Wine Magazine in 2012 and the San Francisco Chronicle in 2014. He was a finalist for the James Beard Award in 2018 and 2019.

Jon Davey, founder of Nektar Wines, said: “Matthiasson wines are iconic. One of the leading lights of the new wave wine movement in California, championing wines with lower alcohol and a fresher style, their strict ethos and commitment to sustainability make them the perfect fit for Nekter wines.

“It’s an honour to be working with Steve and Jill and the wines they make and we can’t wait to get out there and share their story.”

Steve Matthiasson said: “Jon Davey worked harvest with us, and when he cheerfully volunteered to dig up a buried pipe at the winery, blisters notwithstanding, we knew we would someday team up in the UK.

“Wine selling, like wine making, takes hard work and dedication to the craft. Jon has that in spades.”

Nekter Wines was founded by Davey, a former management consultant, in 2016 with a focus on low-intervention wines from producers with a focus on holistic or regenerative farming.

Matthiasson joins a 19-strong roster of producers that includes Ashes and Diamonds, Big Basin and Field Recordings in California, Geyer Wine Co and Vignerons Schmolzer and Brown in Australia, and South Africa’s Bryan MacRobert Wines, Paserene and Stand Alone.

Matthiasson was formerly distributed in the UK by Roberson.