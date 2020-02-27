Beyerskloof Wines appoints Cape Wine Exporters

By Lisa Riley

Beyerskloof Wines has appointed Cape Wine Exporters as part of its strategy to make the UK its number one export partner.

As part of the deal, Cape Wine Exporters will from 1 April manage the broad market strategy for the Stellenbosch producer's wines in the UK & Ireland.

Responsibilities will include both the appointment and management of on-trade agents in the UK and Ireland for specific Beyerskloof premium products, as well as off-trade brand development, working closely with Bibendum on grocery clients.

Cape Wine Exporters will initially focus on the two wines currently available in the off-trade – Beyerskloof Pinotage and Beyerskloof Pinotage Reserve - with plans to also extend the offering to wines that are targeted at the on-trade and specialist retailers, including Beyerskloof Diesel Pinotage, Beyerskloof Faith Cape Blend and a variety of different premium orientated Pinotage based wines.

Having been “successfully present” in the UK off-trade for a number of years, in addition to offering numerous Pinotage and Cape Blend listings to trade customers, Beyerskloof had always desired to make the UK market its number one export partner, said cellar master Beyers Truter.

“We feel that the general consumer in the UK has a great overall knowledge of new world wines, which is in our favour as we focus primarily on Pinotage and Pinotage based blends.

“The UK consumer understands and values wines produced in South Africa and we would like to continue building a platform whereby these consumers are offered excellent value wines which they can understand and appreciate.”

Cape Wine Exporters said it was “very excited” to have formalised its arrangement with Beyerskloof, with whom it has worked closely with for the past three years, and to have been appointed to help develop its brand in the UK and Irish markets.

“Beyers Truter is the unquestionable ‘King of Pinotage’, so we believe there is a real opportunity to raise the profile of the Pinotage category in the UK, with him and his son Anri at the helm,” said Rollo Gabb, had of Cape Wine Exporters.

“Pinotage is seeing a resurgence of popularity in the premium marketplace and we are really looking forward to contributing our wealth of knowledge in helping develop Beyerskloof and this category in the UK.”

Born 30 years ago, Beyerskloof boasts a range of four single-varietal expressions of South Africa’s most successful ‘indigenous’ wine grape cultivar; three Pinotage-led Cape Blends; one of the very few white wines in which the variety plays a role (together with Chenin Blanc); as well as a Pinotage Rosé and even a Cape Port with Pinotage.