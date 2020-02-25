Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

LWF reveals Wine Buyers Awards shortlist

By Lisa Riley
Published:  25 February, 2020

London Wine Fair (LWF) has revealed the shortlist for its new Wine Buyers Awards.

The awards, launched to celebrate buyers who shape and drive the industry, comprises six categories - Independent Merchant Buyer, Supermarket & Multiple Retailer Buyer; Restaurant Buyer; Pub Buyer Award and Online Specialist Buyer.

A Rising Star Buyer award, which will recognise the achievements of those 35 years and under operating in any of the five channels, completes the new set of awards.

In with a chance to win the Restaurant Buyer Award are Jon Clement, Casual Dining Group; Alejandro Macintyre Veyra, Curious Restaurants; Tom Ross, Polpo; Mark Quick, Hawksmoor and Charlie Young, Vinoteca, with the Pub Buyer Award shortlist comprising Jo Eames, Peach Pubs; Guillaume Mahaut, ETM and Roberta Neave, Heineken/ Star Pubs and Bars.

Paddy Eyres, Fenwick; Chris Piper, Christopher Piper Wines and Hal Wilson, Cambridge Wine Merchants, are up for the Independent Merchant Buyer Award, while Victoria Anderson, EH Booth; Sarah Butler, The Co-op and Georgina Haughton, Sainsbury’s, have been shortlisted for the Supermarket & Multiple Retailer Buyer Award.

Monika Gyenes, bestofhungary.co.uk; Tom Harrow, Honest Grapes and Ben Robson, Bat and Bottle, were shortlisted in the Online Specialist Buyer Award, while the Rising Star Award shortlist consists of of Sarah Knowles, The Wine Society; Shane McHugh, Goodman, Canary Wharf and Jordan Wiltshire, The Angel, Taste of Devon.

The overall winners will be announced at the Wine Buyers Awards ceremony 19 May at LWF.

Chaired by drinks writer and creator of the Sommelier Wine Awards - Chris Losh, the judging panels included Alan Cheesman, Nick Francis, Eileen Ginger, Martin Lam, Alistair Marshall, Angela Mount, Christine Parkinson, Howard Winn and Ruth Yates.

The shortlists for the 2020 Wine Buyers Awards were announced last night at the LWF’s launch party.

Last month, WineGB announced it will exhibit at LWF 2020 as a major generic body for the first time - a move it said underlined the “category growth and increasing demand from both the domestic and key international markets”.

Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Decanter: Marketing Executive

...

Harpers Wine & Spirit: Sales Executive

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Unbottle the secret sauce of effective drinks experiential

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95