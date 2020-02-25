LWF reveals Wine Buyers Awards shortlist

By Lisa Riley

London Wine Fair (LWF) has revealed the shortlist for its new Wine Buyers Awards.

The awards, launched to celebrate buyers who shape and drive the industry, comprises six categories - Independent Merchant Buyer, Supermarket & Multiple Retailer Buyer; Restaurant Buyer; Pub Buyer Award and Online Specialist Buyer.

A Rising Star Buyer award, which will recognise the achievements of those 35 years and under operating in any of the five channels, completes the new set of awards.

In with a chance to win the Restaurant Buyer Award are Jon Clement, Casual Dining Group; Alejandro Macintyre Veyra, Curious Restaurants; Tom Ross, Polpo; Mark Quick, Hawksmoor and Charlie Young, Vinoteca, with the Pub Buyer Award shortlist comprising Jo Eames, Peach Pubs; Guillaume Mahaut, ETM and Roberta Neave, Heineken/ Star Pubs and Bars.

Paddy Eyres, Fenwick; Chris Piper, Christopher Piper Wines and Hal Wilson, Cambridge Wine Merchants, are up for the Independent Merchant Buyer Award, while Victoria Anderson, EH Booth; Sarah Butler, The Co-op and Georgina Haughton, Sainsbury’s, have been shortlisted for the Supermarket & Multiple Retailer Buyer Award.

Monika Gyenes, bestofhungary.co.uk; Tom Harrow, Honest Grapes and Ben Robson, Bat and Bottle, were shortlisted in the Online Specialist Buyer Award, while the Rising Star Award shortlist consists of of Sarah Knowles, The Wine Society; Shane McHugh, Goodman, Canary Wharf and Jordan Wiltshire, The Angel, Taste of Devon.

The overall winners will be announced at the Wine Buyers Awards ceremony 19 May at LWF.

Chaired by drinks writer and creator of the Sommelier Wine Awards - Chris Losh, the judging panels included Alan Cheesman, Nick Francis, Eileen Ginger, Martin Lam, Alistair Marshall, Angela Mount, Christine Parkinson, Howard Winn and Ruth Yates.

The shortlists for the 2020 Wine Buyers Awards were announced last night at the LWF’s launch party.

Last month, WineGB announced it will exhibit at LWF 2020 as a major generic body for the first time - a move it said underlined the “category growth and increasing demand from both the domestic and key international markets”.