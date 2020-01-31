Subscriber login Close [x]
Provence ramps up marketing activity

By Lisa Riley
Published:  31 January, 2020

The Conseil Interprofessionnel des Vins de Provence (CIVP) has unveiled its marketing activity for 2020. 

The campaign, which follows the recent announcement of a 100% increase to CIVP’s export marketing budget for 2020, will primarily focus on the region’s rosé wines’ premium positioning as well as highlighting the style’s versatility, said the CIVP.

Comprising trade, consumer and social media activity, the campaign will include a dedicated training programme designed to educate and engage the trade on the diversity of Vins de Provence’s rosé wines. 

The sessions, hosted by Nina Cerullo, will focus on an in-depth tasting of wines from Vins de Provence’s three main appellations - Côtes de Provence, Coteaux d’Aix-en-Provence and Coteaux Varois en Provence. 

In addition, CIVP will launch Air Provence - an immersive trade event promoting the regional identity of Provence’s largest appellation, Côtes de Provence. 

CIVP is also set to return as a headline sponsor at London Wine Week, while aCIVP bar will be popping up at Foodies Festival Brighton.

In December, CIVP announced it had approved a multi-million action plan involving over 15 markets.

The CIVP, which increased its budget by 27% in July, said the objectives were to “support premiumisation, consolidate mature markets and grow emerging markets, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region”.

