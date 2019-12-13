CIVP announces multi-million action plan

By Lisa Riley

Provence wine marketing council CIVP has approved a multi-million action plan involving over 15 markets.

The CIVP, which increased its budget by 27% in July, said the objectives were to support premiumisation, consolidate mature markets and grow emerging markets, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region.

First introduced in 2019 through several activities targeting the Chinese and Japanese markets, the strategy would now be implemented as part of a three-year action plan costing €7 million a year, it said.

To implement the new thrust, board chairman Jean-Jacques Bréban said the intention was to “play to the strengths of Provence as the world’s leading and benchmark wine region for rosé”.

Stressing the the “pivotal role” played by winegrowing for France’s economy and image, a “lukewarm support from the State, and in particular its administration, had prompted them to call for stronger awareness and response by elected officials at local and national level”, he added.

“Our actions in France and abroad are aimed at constantly increasing the reputation and image of our appellations across the globe. A levy increase is never taken lightly. This bold decision is a sign that producer companies are aware of the challenges to be met and the collective resources that need to be deployed.”

Key Objectives for 2019 – 2024 include maintaining sales volumes in France, increasing export share from 37% to 45% and diversifying export markets by increasing the share of emerging markets from 10% to 25% of exports, with a particular focus on the Asia-Pacific region.











