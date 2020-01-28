Inter Beaujolais turns focus on rosé at Wine Paris

Inter Beaujolais has revealed plans to focus on rosé wine at this year’s Wine Paris as part of its overall strategy to diversify further into this market.
The body said a dedicated ‘Beaujolais Rosés de Fête’ area was planned for this year, where producers will share “the diverse range of rosé wines Beaujolais has to offer”.
The area will include a tailored selection for special occasions, as well as a summer and a winter rosé wines selection, with sommelier Fabrice Sommier hosting a masterclass.
“We believe the rosé wines Beaujolais produces offer top quality wines for this increasingly popular sector of wine,” said Cécile Bossan-Redon at Inter Beaujolais, who took over from Jean Bourjadeas as MD in December last year.
“Our beloved Gamay grape is used expertly by our winemakers to create a fantastic range of rosé wines for consumers, many of whom are looking for fresh and fruity wines, and often with a reasonably low alcohol level,” she said.
Inter Beaujolais’ strategy to focus on rosé wines followed a research study commissioned by the body in April 2019 on the future potential of Beaujolais’ rosé wines, which revealed of the 75% of French people who drink wine, 48% drink rosé.
In terms of what consumers wanted from Beaujolais wines, 93% said they wanted a rosé, which was recognisable as a Beaujolais rosé and distinguishable from others.
Wine Paris takes place 10 –12 February at Paris Expo.