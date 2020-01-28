Subscriber login Close [x]
Leading Port figure Huyshe Bower dies aged 82

By Lisa Riley
Published:  28 January, 2020

Huyshe Bower, senior family member and former director of The Fladgate Partnership, has passed away.

A well-known and much admired wine trade personality, Bower died in the morning of 16 January after a long period of debilitating illness, The Fladgate Partnership announced today.

Bower, who was born in London in 1937, joined his cousins, Richard and Stanley Yeatman, at the firm of Taylor Fladgate & Yeatman in Oporto in 1959, starting out as part of the blending team before moving across to the vineyard and wine making side of the business.

In 1961, he was made a partner and turned his skills to sales and marketing, establishing, first a European, and then a worldwide distribution network for Taylor’s and its sister company Fonseca.

He was also instrumental in consolidating the reputation of both of these famous Port houses.

“The trade as a whole is indebted to Huyshe for his important role in creating new markets for Port in places where it was virtually unknown and to expanding its presence in countries where it was already well established.

“A charismatic figure, Huyshe was a charming, cultured and knowledgeable ambassador for Port and enjoyed great respect in wine circles around the world. He will be remembered with great affection by all who worked with him, by his trade colleagues and by the many people to whom he communicated his enthusiasm for Port over his long career,” said The Fladgate Partnership in a statement.

Bower leaves three sons, one of whom, Robert, has followed his father’s footsteps into the business.

A memorial service will be held at 15.00 on Saturday 4th of April at St. James Church, Largo da Maternidade de Júlio Dinis 45, 4050-101 Porto, Portugal.

