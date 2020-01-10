Subscriber login Close [x]
Harpers ‘HOT 50’ on-trade survey open for nominations

By Harpers Editorial team
Published:  10 January, 2020

Once again we are inviting you to have your say ahead of our Harpers HOT 50 on-trade influencers feature, which recognises and celebrates those at the top of their game.

Ahead of our judging for this annual list, we are asking the UK trade to nominate the key UK on-trade drinks influencer from the restaurant, bar, hotel-dining and gastropub world, from both independent and group operators.

These are the F&B managers, sommeliers, mixologist and general drinks gurus, all with genuine buying power, that have done the most to elevate the liquid offer - those that have inspired, innovated, influenced, trained and generally set the bar high while being a beacon for others in the industry.

Nominating your HOT 50 drinks champions is quick and easy - just follow the link below.

However, we do ask that you spend the time to seriously consider your nominations, without bias or conflict of interest, to ensure that the best in the business go forward to the next round of judging.

Click here to add your nominations for Harpers HOT 50




