Mirabeau enters spirits sector with rosé gin

By Lisa Riley
Published:  02 January, 2020

Mirabeau has launched a rosé gin marking the rosé specialists first foray into spirits.

The business, founded in 2010 by British winemakers Stephen and Jeany Cronk, today revealed it is launching Mirabeau Rosé Gin exclusively into Waitrose this month (rrp: £35).

Handcrafted in France and made with the scented grape alcohol extracted during the dealcoholisation process producing Mirabeau’s lower alcohol rosé Forever Summer, Mirabeau Rosé Gin is 100% naturally flavoured and gluten free.

The newcomer, which is pitched as a “sophisticated dry gin with a category redefining spirit”, would stand out in the growing pink gin category, said the business.

Inspired by the abundance of botanicals growing wild on their wine estate near Saint Tropez, the Cronk’s said they had set out on a new journey to create a “truly unique and original gin”.

“The result of many months of trials is this beautifully sophisticated, small batch, rosé infused gin to reset the benchmark for the pink gin category,” said the duo.

Unlike many of its counterparts, Mirabeau Rosé Gin was a “true gin with juniper being a dominant component”, they added.

“The delicate signature flavours come from traditional distillation with no need for sugary additions. We have used grape-spirit as its base, with our award-winning Classic Provence Rosé as an element in the distillate. Botanical ingredients, precious to any Grasse Perfumer, add further aromatic layers and delicious complexity. The result is a pale pink gin, with a unique style, bringing a burst of Riviera aromas to captivate the increasing numbers of gin lovers worldwide.”

The Mirabeau range of rosé wines are now being sold in 50 countries and in the UK is, in addition to Waitrose, available from Sainsbury’s, Bibendum and Matthew Clark.

