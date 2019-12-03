Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Justerini & Brooks signs distribution deal with Bodegas Tradición

By Lisa Riley
Published:  03 December, 2019

Justerini & Brooks has signed a distribution deal with sherry producer Bodegas Tradición .

The deal, which takes place with immediate effect, includes the fine wine and spirits merchant becoming the exclusive distributor of the boutique sherry portfolio to the premium on-trade and private clients.

The Tradición range, which focuses on very old casks that have not been chill filtered, blended, stabilized, clarified, sweetened or seen the addition of caramel or colour, comprises a Fino, Amontillado VORS (30 Years), Oloroso VORS (30 Years), Palo Cortado VORS (30 Years) and Cream and Pedro Ximenez VOS (20 Years).

The portfolio was “truly genre-defining examples of complex, exquisitely balanced old sherries, a million miles away from the high production, minimally aged bottlings so often seen on supermarket shelves”, said Justerini & Brooks’ Spain buyer Mark Dearing.

“To work with such beautiful wines and fly the flag for sherry as a truly wonderful and underappreciated category of fine wine is a real privilege,” he said.

Bodegas Tradición said it was “delighted to have found the best possible partner for our brand and products in the UK”.

“Justerini & Brooks share our commitment to quality and we believe in their ability to position sherry rightfully as one of the great wines of the world,” said Lorenzo Garcia-Iglesias, GM of the estate.







Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Alliance Wine: Off Trade Sales Manager

...

Vranken Pommery: National Account Executive - Off Trade (Maternity Cover)

...

Marstons: Wine Development Manager

...

North South Wines: Business Development Manager - Online

...

Australian Vintage: Commercial Analyst

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the print edition and the latest issue, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Mixing politics and wine

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2019. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
Longley House, International Drive, Southgate Avenue, Crawley, West Sussex RH10 6AQ.
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95