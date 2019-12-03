Justerini & Brooks signs distribution deal with Bodegas Tradición

By Lisa Riley

Justerini & Brooks has signed a distribution deal with sherry producer Bodegas Tradición .

The deal, which takes place with immediate effect, includes the fine wine and spirits merchant becoming the exclusive distributor of the boutique sherry portfolio to the premium on-trade and private clients.

The Tradición range, which focuses on very old casks that have not been chill filtered, blended, stabilized, clarified, sweetened or seen the addition of caramel or colour, comprises a Fino, Amontillado VORS (30 Years), Oloroso VORS (30 Years), Palo Cortado VORS (30 Years) and Cream and Pedro Ximenez VOS (20 Years).

The portfolio was “truly genre-defining examples of complex, exquisitely balanced old sherries, a million miles away from the high production, minimally aged bottlings so often seen on supermarket shelves”, said Justerini & Brooks’ Spain buyer Mark Dearing.

“To work with such beautiful wines and fly the flag for sherry as a truly wonderful and underappreciated category of fine wine is a real privilege,” he said.

Bodegas Tradición said it was “delighted to have found the best possible partner for our brand and products in the UK”.

“Justerini & Brooks share our commitment to quality and we believe in their ability to position sherry rightfully as one of the great wines of the world,” said Lorenzo Garcia-Iglesias, GM of the estate.















