South African rising star joins Justerini & Brooks

By Jo Gilbert
Published:  09 January, 2020

Justerini & Brooks has announced an exclusive partnership with ‘new wave’ South African producer, Donovan Rall.

Known for his ‘hands-off’ approach, Rall has made a name for himself with small batch ranges made from Mediterranean varietals in some of the oldest vineyards in Swartland and Stellenbosch.

Now, he joins fine wine importer Justerini & Brooks for his eponymous Rall Wines, moving on from his former UK home of Indigo Wines.

It is believed that Rall will continue to work with Boutinot on a separate project, Vuurberg, in Stellenbosch.

Justerini meanwhile, will be responsible for the flagships.

“Donovan Rall is firmly on the vanguard of the New Wave South Africa and is widely respected across the industry,” Mark Dearing, South Africa buyer at Justerini & Brooks, said. “We’ve long been admirers of Donovan’s finely tuned style and to be given the opportunity to represent the wines in the UK going forward is hugely exciting.”

After studying at the University of Stellenbosch and travelling to Europe and New Zealand, Rall returned to South Africa and worked with both Miles Mossop and Eben Sadie before launching the first Rall White, a Chenin Blanc based Cape White blend, in 2008.

Since then, Rall has moved on to his Rall Red blend, and single varietals Grenache Blanc, Cinsault, Chenin Blanc and Syrah, taking inspiration from the Rhône Valley and the Med.

His wines will be on show at Justerini & Brooks’ trade tasting on 3 February at London’s Royal Society of Arts.







