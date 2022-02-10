Subscriber login Close [x]
Justerini & Brooks expands Portuguese range with three new agencies

By James Lawrence
Published:  10 February, 2022

Leading importer Justerini & Brooks will distribute three niche Portuguese wine brands in the UK, in anticipation of rising consumer demand.

Among the new agencies is Vadio Wines, based in the coastal Bairrada region of western Portugal. Established by the couple Luis Patrao and Eduarda Dias, the estate produces elegant reds based on the Baga variety, as well as an Atlantic white – a blend of Bical and Cercial, and two sparkling wines.

The wine merchant also added a brand-new project called Textura Wines from the Dão area – first vintage 2018. Established by the ambitious and quality-driven Marcelo Araujo, Mariana Salvador oversees the cellar and winemaking duties, while Portuguese superstar Luis Seabra acts as consultant to the project.

Meanwhile, Justerini & Brooks will take on two wines from independent winemaker Henrique Cizeron, who makes wines under the Cinetica brand: a premium Loureiro Reserva Vinho Verde and dry Douro red.

Spain and Portugal wine buyer, Mark Dearing, commented: “We have seen a burgeoning demand for small family estates and indigenous varieties from Spain in recent years. Portugal seemed to me a natural next step. We’d been clearly missing a trick, so I am absolutely delighted that we can now boast three genuinely young, exciting projects to work with, each with a fresh, contemporary feel but with philosophies that really respect the traditions of their respective regions.”

All the wines are currently en route to the UK and expected to be in stock in time for spring listings in the on-trade.

Justerini & Brooks, established in 1749, is well-known for being the largest importer of fine wines from the top estates of Germany, Burgundy and Barolo. The fine wine merchant has also been committed to unearthing and championing young, new talent as well as offering its customers an extensive range of immediate drinking wines.





