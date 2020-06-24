New Wines of Portugal president outlines key priorities

By Lisa Riley

New Wines of Portugal president Frederico Falcão has pointed out his priorities for his three-year mandate.

Falcão said “creating an observatory for international markets” was top of his list, alongside “reinforcing the focus on training producers”.

He also said plans were in place to “promote more actions to internationally enhance Portuguese wines, seeking to increase the average bottle size”.

In addition to his three-pronged strategy, responding to the challenges posed to Portuguese wines by the Covid-19 pandemic had “of course become another priority”, added Falcão, who was elected president for the triennium 2020 to 2023 in May this year.

“It is with great satisfaction that I assume the leadership of ViniPortugal. It is an association I know quite well, which has been developing a very meritorious work in the promotion of Wines of Portugal at a global level and it is on this path that I intend to continue in the coming years, putting even more energy to try to help the wine sector to grow more rapidly”, said Falcão.

With a degree in Oenology, Falcão worked in several wineries during his career, including Esporão, Companhia das Lezírias, Pegos Claros and Fundação Abreu Callado.

Between 2012 and 2018, he worked as the President of the Instituto da Vinha e do Vinho - Vine and Wine Portuguese Institute before becoming Bacalhôa's CEO in 2018 and 2019.

