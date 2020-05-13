Justerini & Brooks expands on-trade portfolio with grower Champagne

By Jo Gilbert

Wine and spirits merchant Justerini & Brooks has added to a new grower Champagne to its list of on-trade exclusives with Pierre Paillard.

The Bouzy based family-run estate joins the merchant from this month, with the wines also available for private clients.

The estate boasts over 200 years of winemaking in the Grand Cru village of Bouzy, which began when Antoine Paillard turned his hand to winemaking in 1786.

Eight generations later, brothers Quentin and Antoine Paillard are now making wine from 11 ha in the village known for its Pinot Noir.

Their two single vineyards, Maillerettes and Mottelettes, were planted in 1970 and 1961.

“From the very first time we tasted their wines it was clear that this is an estate doing all the right things,” said Julian Campbell, buyer at Justerini & Brooks.

“With over 200 years of family history in the Grand Cru Village of Bouzy the family has an enviable collection of old vines planted to a diverse massale selection, perfect material for producing seriously interesting wines that belie their price tag.

“A deep cellar, patient lees ageing, and an overarching desire to transmit a sense of place, gives rise to Champagnes of brilliance, finesse and wonderful definition. We think this is a rare gem of a domaine and we’re delighted to be bringing them to the UK going forward.”

Known for their individual cuvées, the Paillard brothers’ core non-vintage bottling is Les Parcelles, which combines Bouzy terroir, known for its “ripeness with chalky finesse” with the family’s selection massale of Pinot Fin (an ancient clone of Pinot Noir) from Burgundy.

The selection via Justerini & Brooks also includes the estate’s three vintage wines; a Blanc de Noirs from the 0.8 acre Les Maillerettes and a Blanc de Blancs from a single 1.5 acre parcel Les Mottelettes.

Finally, La Grande Recolte is a vintage Champagne only made in the best years and aged for seven to ten years before being disgorged.













