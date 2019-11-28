Château de Pommard extends reach of its WSET school to Paris

By Lisa Riley

Burgundy’s Château de Pommard has extended the reach of its Wine & Spirit Education Trust (WSET) wine school, École V, with a new location in Paris.

The decision to establish itself in the French capital followed the “great success” of the Pommard’s first school in Burgundy, said Vanessa Guébels, wine education director, Château de Pommard.

In line with the producer’s Burgundy-based school, the Paris edition combines the WSET programme with hands-on knowledge and experience that comes only from winemakers themselves, she added.

“When I studied the WSET Level 3 in Paris, I remember being in a large classroom with more than 25 students, learning from people that had no real experience making wine, and tasting wines that were not up to my expectations. I later learned only a few of my classmates passed the exam.

“At École V we combine smaller class sizes - no more than 14 students per session - with our 300 years of experience producing fine wines, and terroir-driven organic and biodynamic wines to train your palate.”

From January 2020, the WSET Level 1, 2 and 3 programmes will be offered in central Paris, in both English and French.

With a global approach to discover the main wine regions of the world, École V pays particular attention to Burgundy, and every year it welcomes consumers and professionals from more than 80 countries around the world to learn about the world of wine from WSET.









