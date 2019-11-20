Wine Paris reveals conference programme

By Lisa Riley

Wine Paris has revealed the themes of its 2020 Wine Talks conference programme.

The organisers of the show said Wine Paris 2020 would be tackling three key topical issues as part of its Wine Talks conference programme - ‘flavour’, 'organic and ethical’ and ‘innovation'.

Taking place at Paris Expo Porte de Versailles on 10-12 February, a theme will be explored each of the days, with each poised to bring together “well known personalities to share and debate new ideas”.

The themed day events have received the patronage of the International Organisation of Vine and Wine (OIV) for their contribution to “creating and sharing insight with the global wine industry,” said Wine Paris.

The theme for Monday 10 February is Delicious Day: The Myriad Aspects of Flavour, with Tuesday’s spotlight on Wonderful Day: The Wine Industry’s Organic and Ethical Commitment and Wednesday’s focus Creative Day: The Dynamic Impact of Innovation on Wine Sales.

Wine Paris, a joint venture between Vinisud and Vinovision, was launched last year. It was the first collective approach by all the founding marketing boards to create the first major international wine business event in Paris and “exceeded expectations” with 26,700 visitors, of which 30% were from outside France, attending the three-day event, beating its target of 25,000.

