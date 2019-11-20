Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Wine Paris reveals conference programme

By Lisa Riley
Published:  20 November, 2019

Wine Paris has revealed the themes of its 2020 Wine Talks conference programme.

The organisers of the show said Wine Paris 2020 would be tackling three key topical issues as part of its Wine Talks conference programme - ‘flavour’, 'organic and ethical’ and ‘innovation'.

Taking place at Paris Expo Porte de Versailles on 10-12 February, a theme will be explored each of the days, with each poised to bring together “well known personalities to share and debate new ideas”.

The themed day events have received the patronage of the International Organisation of Vine and Wine (OIV) for their contribution to “creating and sharing insight with the global wine industry,” said Wine Paris.  

The theme for Monday 10 February is Delicious Day: The Myriad Aspects of Flavour, with Tuesday’s spotlight on Wonderful Day: The Wine Industry’s Organic and Ethical Commitment and Wednesday’s focus Creative Day: The Dynamic Impact of Innovation on Wine Sales.

Wine Paris, a joint venture between Vinisud and Vinovision, was launched last year. It was the first collective approach by all the founding marketing boards to create the first major international wine business event in Paris and “exceeded expectations” with 26,700 visitors, of which 30% were from outside France, attending the three-day event, beating its target of 25,000.

It is expecting to welcome over 2,200 exhibitors and 30,000 visitors at next year’s show.





Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Alliance Wine: Off Trade Sales Manager

...

Vranken Pommery: National Account Executive - Off Trade (Maternity Cover)

...

Marstons: Wine Development Manager

...

North South Wines: Business Development Manager - Online

...

Australian Vintage: Commercial Analyst

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the print edition and the latest issue, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Agustín Trapero on Cebreros DOP: when the terruño talks

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2019. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
Longley House, International Drive, Southgate Avenue, Crawley, West Sussex RH10 6AQ.
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95