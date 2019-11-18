The Balvenie launches digital campaign with London pop-up

By Mathew Lyons

The Balvenie premium whisky brand has launched its ‘Digital Drams’ online campaign at a new pop-up bar inside London’s King’s Cross station.

The campaign, which will run through to 1 December, sees the William Grant & Sons’-owned whisky giving away 25ml drams of The Balvenie Double Wood 12-year-old in exchange for vouchers issued through its Facebook page.

The London pop-up, titled Share to Open, is run in partnership with Hackney-based restaurant and bar, Silver Lining.

Sarah Maddox from Silver Lining, said: “Like good food, good whisky can really bring people together. It’s such a pleasure to be part of this initiative with The Balvenie, which we consider to be one of the best whiskies in the world.”

As part of the campaign, drams will be available through hundreds of participating outlets across the country.

To claim your free whisky voucher, visit ‘The Balvenie – Made by Heart’ Facebook page and send the team a message.









