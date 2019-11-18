Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

The Balvenie launches digital campaign with London pop-up

By Mathew Lyons
Published:  18 November, 2019

The Balvenie premium whisky brand has launched its ‘Digital Drams’ online campaign at a new pop-up bar inside London’s King’s Cross station.

The campaign, which will run through to 1 December, sees the William Grant & Sons’-owned whisky giving away 25ml drams of The Balvenie Double Wood 12-year-old in exchange for vouchers issued through its Facebook page.

The London pop-up, titled Share to Open, is run in partnership with Hackney-based restaurant and bar, Silver Lining.

Sarah Maddox from Silver Lining, said: “Like good food, good whisky can really bring people together. It’s such a pleasure to be part of this initiative with The Balvenie, which we consider to be one of the best whiskies in the world.”

As part of the campaign, drams will be available through hundreds of participating outlets across the country.

To claim your free whisky voucher, visit ‘The Balvenie – Made by Heart’ Facebook page and send the team a message.





Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Alliance Wine: Off Trade Sales Manager

...

Vranken Pommery: National Account Executive - Off Trade (Maternity Cover)

...

Marstons: Wine Development Manager

...

North South Wines: Business Development Manager - Online

...

Australian Vintage: Commercial Analyst

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the print edition and the latest issue, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Agustín Trapero on Cebreros DOP: when the terruño talks

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2019. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
Longley House, International Drive, Southgate Avenue, Crawley, West Sussex RH10 6AQ.
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95