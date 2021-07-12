William Grant gives bartenders a boost with 'Unwrapped'

By Jo Gilbert

Spirits distiller William Grant & Sons has launched a new series of digital masterclasses aimed at providing the hospitality industry with insights, inspiration and key skills as the industry prepares for the next stage of lockdown easing.

While the industry awaits further clarity from Prime Minister Boris Johnson tonight on the end of the lockdown roadmap, the Scottish distiller has announced it is speeding ahead with its ‘on the go’ masterclasses which aim to enrich bartenders both in their current roles and with their career development.

Under the header of the ‘Unwrapped Sessions’, the series will take expertise from ambassadors from brands such as Glenfiddich whisky and Hendrick’s Gin and will cover everything from navigating the world of cocktails to mental wellbeing via de-stressing techniques and “the power of aroma”.

“Unwrapped is essentially an educational expression of the William Grant & Sons ambassador team’s extra-curricular interests,” Fab Latham, ambassador for Reyka UK, explained.

“It’s great to meet the BA behind some of the most awarded brands in the world, find out about the topics they’re passionate about, and also hear from special guests whose expertise knows no bounds. There’s something for everyone and our new format of bite size episodes means you can dip in and out of different topics on the go, wherever you are, at any time of day.”

The first in the series, Latham’s Adventurivity Origins was published on Friday 9 July and is available to view online.

New content will go live every month and will be presented in bite-sized chapters, designed to be watched on the move.

Accessible to everyone, not only hospitality professionals, the sessions will be released throughout the year via a dedicated site within Difford’s Guide.

William Grant & Sons have also been supporting the hospitality industry through the #STANDFAST CAMPAIGN, donating funds to The Drinks Trust, which is dedicated to supporting the hospitality industry and has raised over £110,000 to date. More details on the #STANDFASTCAMPAIGN can be found here.









