Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Big investments hit profits at William Grant

By Mathew Lyons
Published:  30 September, 2019

Scottish spirits business William Grant & Sons grew 11.6% in 2018 to reach turnover of £1.3bn, the company has reported.

Profits at the family-owned distiller rose 4% after tax to £260m in the year to end 31 December.

The reported profit growth rate is significantly down on 2017, when the company’s profits were up 12.6% after tax.

However, William Grant made a number of major investments last year, including opening a new distillery for Hendrick’s Gin (pictured above) as well as its Arete packaging facility for premium brands.

It has also launched a range of new brands on the the market, including Aerstone single malt, Verano gin and Atopia - a 0.5% abv spirit targeting the fast-growing low-and-no-alcohol sector.

The company also donated £3.2m to charitable causes in 2018 through its William Grant & Sons Foundation.

Simon Hunt, chief executive at William Grant, said: “We’re delighted to report another year of double-digit top-line growth for our business.

“As an independent family-owned business, we have made bold decisions to grow the business the right way by investing in our people, our brands and our infrastructure to deliver sustainable long-term growth.”

Founded in 1887, brands owned by William Grant include The Balvenie, Glenfiddich, Drambuie and Milagro.







Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Virgin Wines: Spirits category Manager

...

Agile Media: International Sales Executive (Italian/French/Spanish speaker)

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the print edition and the latest issue, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Agustín Trapero on Cebreros DOP: when the terruño talks

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2019. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
Longley House, International Drive, Southgate Avenue, Crawley, West Sussex RH10 6AQ.
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95