Hallgarten launches Bertrand trio as part of ‘extensive’ portfolio update

By Lisa Riley

Hallgarten & Novum Wines has introduced a trio of wines from Gérard Bertrand as part of an extensive update to its entire portfolio which has seen more than 80 new wines added this autumn.

Available to both the on and off-trade now, the Gérard Bertrand wines comprise Château l'Hospitalet Grand Vin Rouge, La Clape 2017 alongside its white wine counterpart: Château l'Hospitalet Grand Vin Blanc, La Clape 2018 and Clos du Temple, Languedoc Cabrières 2018.

Situated on the coast, overlooking the Mediterranean Sea, Château l’Hospitalet is Bertrand’s home estate and the a the jewel in his crown.

From vineyards located in AOP la Clape, the wines benefit from an exceptional terroir and are imbued with freshness from sea breezes, mineral depth and texture from the limestone soils and warm southern climate generosity. The vines are cultivated organically and biodynamically.

Clos du Temple, Languedoc Cabrières 2018 is Bertrand’s vision of a fine and iconic rosé from the Languedoc. Located in the heart of the region, Clos du Temple is crafted from the historic terroir of Cabrières, which is farmed following biodynamic principles.

Pinpointing Bertrand as one of the “shining lights” of Hallgarten’s wine menu, portfolio director Jim Wilson said: “Bertrand is one of the truly stand-out winemakers of the Languedoc wine scene, producing exceptional premium wines each and every vintage.

“These three new additions to our portfolio epitomise the prowess of the region’s terroir, biodynamic winemaking and the quality of wine that can be produced by the winemaking team at Gérard Bertrand,” he said.

Bertrand said: “Château l’Hospitalet Grand Vin red is impressed with all the shades of its terroir of La Clape. Under the beneficial influence of the Mediterranean Sea, on the limestone rocks, surrounded by garrigue, olive trees and truffle oaks. All the biodiversity we have here empowers the wine and reflects our Art de Vivre.

“Clos du Temple is a creation inspired by a unique piece of soil that combines schist and limestone. The wine is also driven by the combination of grapes with the intention to keep it for ten or 15 years and let it develop tertiary flavours”.











