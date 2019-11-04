Subscriber login Close [x]
Mirabeau acquires wine estate near Saint Tropez

By Lisa Riley
Published:  04 November, 2019

Mirabeau has acquired a 20ha estate near La Garde-Freinet, in the commune of the Golfe de Saint-Tropez, for an undisclosed sum.

Situated in heart of the Côtes Provence, within the footprint of the new DGC Notre-Dame des Anges, the domaine includes a 200-year-old traditional Bastide, which will be used for client and partner entertainment, lifestyle content generation, a classic Provençal Mas for holiday rentals and a guardian cottage in-between.

The rosé specialist, founded by British winemakers Stephen and Jeany Cronk, said the estate would from now be called Mirabeau’s “new home”.

The domaine provided Mirabeau with a “unique terroir and location in the foothills of the stunning Massif des Maures”, said Stephen Cronk.

“There’s such a special feeling here, we’re completely secluded, surrounded by a nature reserve. We feel very lucky to have found this place.

“With 15ha of vines surrounding the three houses, this is a perfect place for us to welcome clients and friends from around the world and to develop an interesting domaine wine to add to our portfolio.”

Mirabeau has started the process of converting the vineyard to organic, he added, but said it wants to "go beyond and explore regenerative agricultural practices to move towards real biodiversity".

“We’re stewards of this planet and I feel we need to move away from the desertification of post-war agriculture and start to return to natural carbon-absorbing soils.”

Founded in 2009, Mirabeau en Provence wines are available in more than 50 markets.


