  2. Lisa Riley

Bottles brings Italian style to Chelsea

By Lisa Riley
Published:  05 November, 2019

BOTTLES

100 Draycott Avenue, London SW3 3AD

bottleswine.bar

Following on from its Old Spitalfields Market launch last year, Bottles is venturing into west London with the opening of a new site on Draycott Avenue early this month. Bringing its signature Italian-inflected style to a new light and buzzy space, Bottles in Chelsea will focus on micro-producers, natural and fine wines, alongside a relaxed and authentic food offering. Unlike its sister venues, which are designed with an industrial and rustic aesthetic, the latest site is described as a light and airy counterpart with the glass-fronted 50-cover wine bar featuring a bespoke timber wine wall where guests can buy their favourite wines after indulging in dinner or a casual glass of wine. Central to the room will be a weathered copper-topped bar with seating set alongside a full glass cheese and meat display.





