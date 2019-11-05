Bottles brings Italian style to Chelsea

By Lisa Riley

BOTTLES

100 Draycott Avenue, London SW3 3AD

bottleswine.bar

Following on from its Old Spitalfields Market launch last year, Bottles is venturing into west London with the opening of a new site on Draycott Avenue early this month. Bringing its signature Italian-inflected style to a new light and buzzy space, Bottles in Chelsea will focus on micro-producers, natural and fine wines, alongside a relaxed and authentic food offering. Unlike its sister venues, which are designed with an industrial and rustic aesthetic, the latest site is described as a light and airy counterpart with the glass-fronted 50-cover wine bar featuring a bespoke timber wine wall where guests can buy their favourite wines after indulging in dinner or a casual glass of wine. Central to the room will be a weathered copper-topped bar with seating set alongside a full glass cheese and meat display.









