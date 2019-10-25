Jamie Goode to lead vinous journey through Bourgogne

By Jo Gilbert

Wine guru Jamie Goode will be hosting a one-off masterclass and blind tasting to delve deep into the vinous roots of Bourgogne, Harpers can reveal.

The session, which will be a deep dive into the wines of this world-renowned region, has been designed specifically with the UK market in mind.

Bourgogne is known the world over for its unique terroir and the savoir-faire of generations of winemakers. However, it also offers plenty of unknown gems yet to be discovered in the UK, and all at an affordable price range for UK consumers.

Taking place at the Wine and Spirit Education’s Trust’s Bermondsey Street HQ next month, Goode will be taking a select group of buyers on a tasting journey through a number of Bourgogne appellations, while tackling key topics such as the classification system and the terroir.

There will also be a focus on the strategic opportunities offered by lesser-known appellations of Bourgogne wines and their relevance for the UK market.

The Harpers-backed session is being organised in tandem with Bourgogne Wine Board (BIVB) and has been specifically designed for buyers working as importers, wine shops, e-business, wholesalers will span a number of Bourgogne appellations.

The session is an essential date for buyers in these sectors to get a head start on the 2020-2021 seasons.

Thirty places are available to take part in the session which will be held on November 1 at WSET, 39-45 Bermondsey Street, London, SE1 3XF. RSVP to bourgognewines@sopexa.com













