Top Selection adds Danish cherry wine estate

By Lisa Riley

Fine wine merchant Top Selection has signed a deal as the exclusive UK distributor for Danish cherry wine estate Frederiksdal.

As part of the deal, Top Selection will initially be importing five wines from the Frederiksdal range, including Reserve, Sur Lie and Rancio wines, which will be available to the premium on-trade and indies from the end of this month.

Using only estate grown Stevns cherries – known as the Nordic grape – Frederiksdal has revolutionised the perception of cherry wine and uses traditional wine-making techniques to craft a range of unique, food-friendly wines.

The latest addition to Top Selection’s portfolio reflected the company’s “constant striving to bring innovative experiences to our discerning customers”, said Akos Forczek, founder of Top Selection.

“These are exceptional wines which pair superbly across a range of cuisines and will particularly appeal to sommeliers and restaurants looking for the unusual.”

Anne-Marie Skriver, sales and export manager at Frederiksdal, said: “We are delighted to be in partnership with Top Selection. Their portfolio, customer base and above all ethos are an excellent fit for us. We look forward to working closely together to spread the love of our cherry wines to the UK.”