Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Top Selection adds Danish cherry wine estate

By Lisa Riley
Published:  22 October, 2019

Fine wine merchant Top Selection has signed a deal as the exclusive UK distributor for Danish cherry wine estate Frederiksdal.

As part of the deal, Top Selection will initially be importing five wines from the Frederiksdal range, including Reserve, Sur Lie and Rancio wines, which will be available to the premium on-trade and indies from the end of this month.

Using only estate grown Stevns cherries – known as the Nordic grape – Frederiksdal has revolutionised the perception of cherry wine and uses traditional wine-making techniques to craft a range of unique, food-friendly wines.

The latest addition to Top Selection’s portfolio reflected the company’s “constant striving to bring innovative experiences to our discerning customers”, said Akos Forczek, founder of Top Selection.

“These are exceptional wines which pair superbly across a range of cuisines and will particularly appeal to sommeliers and restaurants looking for the unusual.”

Anne-Marie Skriver, sales and export manager at Frederiksdal, said: “We are delighted to be in partnership with Top Selection. Their portfolio, customer base and above all ethos are an excellent fit for us. We look forward to working closely together to spread the love of our cherry wines to the UK.”

Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

North South Wines: Business Development Manager - Online

...

Australian Vintage: Commercial Analyst

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the print edition and the latest issue, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Agustín Trapero on Cebreros DOP: when the terruño talks

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2019. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
Longley House, International Drive, Southgate Avenue, Crawley, West Sussex RH10 6AQ.
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95