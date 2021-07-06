Subscriber login Close [x]
Charles Krug makes UK debut

By Lisa Riley
Published:  06 July, 2021

Napa Valley winery Charles Krug has appointed Top Selection to distribute its wines in the UK, marking the first time the producer will export to the UK in its 160 year history.

Prussian immigrant Charles Krug established his eponymous winery in 1861, building a reputation for innovation in winemaking and viticulture which exists to this day. 

Owned by the Mondavi family since 1943, the St Helena estate was revitalised under the leadership of Peter Mondavi Snr. Charles Krug now extends to 850 acres of prime vineyard sites and remains under the stewardship of the fourth and fifth generations of the family.

Charles Krug’s entry into the UK marked phase one of a strategic expansion into "select international markets", said Judd Wallenbrock, president & CEO of C. Mondavi & Family. 

Charles Krug is an iconic US winery, which the Mondavi family and I would like to see gain further global recognition. We are looking to place our wines in the finest accounts, in the right markets and at the right time.” 

Top Selection founder Ákos Forczek added: “Judd and I have been discussing this partnership for two years and we are delighted to be able to introduce such historic and sought after wines to the UK for the very first time.”

Stock will be available in the UK from early July and will include the Napa Valley range and flagship Reserve wines. In addition to the Charles Krug wines, the agreement will see the introduction of the CK Mondavi range.

 

