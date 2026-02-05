Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Liv-ex research demonstrates predictive power of bid-to-offer ratio

By Hamish Graham
Published:  05 February, 2026

Fresh research from fine wine trading platform Liv-ex highlights the predictive power of using the bid-to-offer (BO) ratio to anticipate future fine wine market performance.

The analysis, spearheaded by data analyst at Liv-ex Alex Chisholm, shows that the present BO of a given basket of wines, can predict future price movements with high statistical significance.

Although results in his research vary by subset, in terms of the broadest measure – in Liv-ex’s case its Fine Wine 1000 index – it provides the most widely applicable results. Chisholm detailed that the research’s model has the strongest association regarding the relationship between the BO ratio of the Liv-ex 1000 index and its 3-month returns.

Read more: Liberty report – Hope for the premium on-trade

The analysis’ model explains approximately 59% of variation in the Liv-ex 1000 index’s returns, with 41% therefore attributable to other factors.

Why the BO ratio can explain the health of the fine wine market is understood as follows: when the value of bids (a proxy for demand) increases relative to the value of offers (a proxy for supply), price increases can often follow. If buyers are placing better bids, confidence appears to be building. By contrast, if offers dominate there is likely caution within the market.

Individual wines can diverge significantly within a given subset, though Chisholm explained that average market returns tend to cluster around these outlooks.

Chisholm reflected on his findings further.

“The bid‑to‑offer ratio provides a statistically robust early signal of fine wine market movements, with the ratio explaining a substantial share of price variability in two-to-five months”, he said. “For fine wine market participants looking to inform pricing, inventory, and investment decisions, the bid-to-offer ratio is a crucial metric for assessing market sentiment and forecasting future price movements.”




Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

IWCA unveils analysis of global soil car...

Waitrose success at IWC awards

Concha y Toro acquires majority stake in...

Sotheby’s Wine & Spirits sales grow by 12%

Portugal places UK at centre of growth a...

South African wine industry stalwart pas...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Congratulations to all our Harpers Design Awards Medallists this year
Harpers Design Awards Results

Congratulations to all our Medallists this year.

Blogs 

Vergelegen – continuity and change on the Schapenberg

Talking innovation and opening doors with LWC

Koshu brings flavour of Japan to London

Blogs »

Past stories »

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2025. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95