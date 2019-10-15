New alcohol-free cocktails brand launches

By Lisa Riley

The Original Free Drinks Company has launched its first range – a collection of alcohol-free cocktails.

Available now, the initial Highball Cocktails brand comprises six 0% ready-to-drink cocktails mixed in small batches in the UK: Classic G&T, Pink G&T, Cosmopolitan, Mojito, Italian Spritz, and Ginger Dram (rrp: £2/250ml bottle.

With a focus on authenticity and flavour, the drinks are made with natural ingredients, including fresh juices, bitters, extracts and agave nectar.

Containing less than half the calories of a regular cocktail, Highball Cocktails would provide a “sophisticated and healthy” alternative to existing ready-to-drink options for the growing number of people seeking to make a positive, alcohol-free choice, said the start-up.

"High quality, alcohol-free drinks with great brand recognition are in real demand, but is still underserved,” said co-founder Red Johnson, who is also the founder of the British Bottle Company which specialises in the export of premium British drinks brands.

“Highball Cocktails is the first brand to create alcohol-free alternatives to Aperol Spritz or Pink G&T, two of the most popular cocktails right now. Our experience of working with brands such as Seedlip and Big Drop Brewery shows us that there is a growing global market for premium alcohol-free drinks and the UK is pioneering in this category,” he said.

The newcomer would “set a new standard” in 0% flavour experience, added co-founder Kate Johnson.

“We are passionate about providing great-tasting and healthy alcohol-free alternatives that do not require a compromise, allowing consumers to have confidence in their positive alcohol-free choice.”

The business plans to continue to add more classics to the range, as well as introducing original cocktails of its own.