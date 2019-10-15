Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

New alcohol-free cocktails brand launches

By Lisa Riley
Published:  15 October, 2019

The Original Free Drinks Company has launched its first range – a collection of alcohol-free cocktails.

Available now, the initial Highball Cocktails brand comprises six 0% ready-to-drink cocktails mixed in small batches in the UK: Classic G&T, Pink G&T, Cosmopolitan, Mojito, Italian Spritz, and Ginger Dram (rrp: £2/250ml bottle.

With a focus on authenticity and flavour, the drinks are made with natural ingredients, including fresh juices, bitters, extracts and agave nectar.

Containing less than half the calories of a regular cocktail, Highball Cocktails would provide a “sophisticated and healthy” alternative to existing ready-to-drink options for the growing number of people seeking to make a positive, alcohol-free choice, said the start-up.

"High quality, alcohol-free drinks with great brand recognition are in real demand, but is still underserved,” said co-founder Red Johnson, who is also the founder of the British Bottle Company which specialises in the export of premium British drinks brands.

“Highball Cocktails is the first brand to create alcohol-free alternatives to Aperol Spritz or Pink G&T, two of the most popular cocktails right now. Our experience of working with brands such as Seedlip and Big Drop Brewery shows us that there is a growing global market for premium alcohol-free drinks and the UK is pioneering in this category,” he said.

The newcomer would “set a new standard” in 0% flavour experience, added co-founder Kate Johnson.

“We are passionate about providing great-tasting and healthy alcohol-free alternatives that do not require a compromise, allowing consumers to have confidence in their positive alcohol-free choice.”

The business plans to continue to add more classics to the range, as well as introducing original cocktails of its own.

Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

North South Wines: Business Development Manager - Online

...

Australian Vintage: Commercial Analyst

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the print edition and the latest issue, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Agustín Trapero on Cebreros DOP: when the terruño talks

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2019. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
Longley House, International Drive, Southgate Avenue, Crawley, West Sussex RH10 6AQ.
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95