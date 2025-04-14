Riviera Drinks acquires Soho Street Cocktails in B2C entry

Colchester-headquartered independent drinks manufacturer and distributor Riviera Drinks has announced the acquisition of Soho Street Cocktails, a ready-made cocktail brand.

The move marks the company’s first foray into the B2C market and an expanded remit for the supplier of drinks, syrups, liqueur and cocktail ingredients. The company’s existing clients in the on-trade will provide Riviera with a platform to promote its newly acquired brand, while it will be keen to expand its footprint in off-trade premises.

The relaunch of Soho Street Cocktails will include a new 1.5 litre bag in box format, a step away from the brand’s previous 1.5 litre pouches. Riviera Drinks touts the new packaging as allowing for improved sustainability, as well as being a more appealing proposition for its on- and off-trade clients.

The Soho Street Cocktails range includes a litany of popular cocktails in ready-made form, including an Espresso Martini, a Strawberry Daiquiri and a Margarita. The drinks typically range from 10% to 12% abv.

The new direction for Riviera Drinks is one that director Andrew Howe is excited to pursue.

“We are thrilled to bring Soho Street Cocktails into the Riviera Drinks family. This acquisition allows us to work with Paul Scarratt, co-founder of Soho Street Cocktails, and continue to diversify our product offerings whilst entering the B2C market," he commented.

“We are confident that the new bag-in-box format will be a hit with consumers, providing them with convenient and sustainable options for enjoying their favourite bar-quality cocktails.”









