Harpers Webinar sign up: meet those with ‘A Seat at the Table’

By Harpers Editorial team

With just over a week to go until Harpers 'A Seat at the Table – Elevating Voices in the Drinks Industry' webinar (Wednesday 23 April 11.00am – 12.00pm)

As a reminder, this panel discussion, in partnership with our Sustainability Charter Champion, North South Wines, will centre on how businesses can drive meaningful social change in the drinks industry, with equity, inclusion, diversity, human rights and sustainable development all to the fore.

Joining us for this session will be a panel of experts in their fields, all with differing experiences of the challenges involved in advancing such an agenda, and all with clear views as to the benefits afforded by driving change, including the ways in which businesses can improve society as a whole.





Our panel:

Queena Wong, founder, Curious Vines

Queena Wong is creating new worlds in wine fostering a more accessible and balanced industry. Her wine persona is multi-faceted as personal wine collector, industry leader of Curious Vines and supporter of sommellerie. She also advocates for wine in broader drinks and hospitality arenas.

Dom de Ville, director of sustainability and social impact, The Wine Society

Dom grew up on a farm in Derbyshire, which shaped his passion for all things farming and nature. He has worked in the sustainability field for more than 20 years, both internationally across Africa and Asia and in consultancy in the UK. Dom joined The Wine Society 2022 to launch and deliver their ambitious sustainability plans.

Marta Vidal, CEO, Vallformosa

As CEO of Vallformosa, Marta leads the team at this pioneering Spanish wine company, which became the first in Spain to achieve B Corp accreditation. Uniting 400 growers across the Penedès region, it has been Marta’s progressive mindset that has helped deliver such sustainable credentials in the heartlands of premium Cava production, also bringing a winemaking perspective to the table.

Rebecca Murphy, sustainability manager, North South Wines

Rebecca became sustainability manager at North South Wines in 2023 after 18 years’ experience in the wine industry in consumer and B2B sales roles. She led the project which resulted in North South Wines becoming a B Corp certified business, working with all teams to take a holistic approach to sustainability – looking at social and environmental impacts.

