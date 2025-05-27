Driving trends: the symbiotic relationship between brands and cocktails

By Clinton Cawood

If it wasn’t for the Aviation – love it or hate it – Créme de Violette may not exist. For much of this century-old classic cocktail’s existence, bartenders couldn’t get their hands on the violet-flavoured liqueur that gave the drink its distinctive colour and floral notes, and it was frequently omitted. But in the early 2000s, the craft cocktail movement brought enough demand for this near-forgotten ingredient that it reappeared; today there are more than a few to choose from. And the Aviation continues to be found on cocktail lists around the world in its original form.