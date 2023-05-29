Subscriber login Close [x]
    3’6 Bar at Fortnum & Mason

    By Harpers Editorial
    Published:  29 May, 2023

    181 Piccadilly, St James’s, London W1A 1ER

    fortnumandmason.com/3-and-6

    Fortnum & Mason in Piccadilly is relaunching its third-floor 3’6 bar with a menu that will allow guests to create their own cocktails.

    Situated on what was once referred to as the “gentlemen’s floor”, the bar has undergone a complete transformation in recent years to appeal to a wider demographic. 

    Pronounced “three and six”, the name is a reference to the historic cost of hiring Fortnums to host a cocktail party. 

    During the day, the space will act as a creative hub focused on food and drink and will be available to book as a work space. In the evening, cocktails will be served under the stewardship of bartender Mustafa Tumburi, formerly head bartender at Fortnums’ restaurant, 45 Jermyn Street. 



