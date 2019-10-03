Cava ramps up Christmas campaign

By Andrew Catchpole

Cava is to target key markets UK and Belgium in the Christmas run up with a new initiative designed to raise awareness of its premium wines.

Aimed at both trade and consumer, Cava Discovery Week, to run 18 to 24 November, will roll out a series of tasting-based events promoting higher quality Cavas such as reservas, gran reservas and Cava de Paraje Calificado.

Similar activity will also take place in the US and Japan.

The Cava DOP is seeking to raise the profile of Cava’s higher end wines by focusing beyond its “bubbles and fizz” image, seeking to re-position Spain’s leading sparkling wine around its “quality and traditional winemaking heritage”.

Javier Pagés, president of the DOP, said the aim was to generate greater awareness of the wines on higher end restaurants and merchant lists, where Cava has been losing out to Prosecco at the lower end, and Champagne higher up the pecking order.

“By launching Cava Discovery Week we are giving a focus to Spain’s number one sparkling wine in the run up to Christmas and providing people with an opportunity to reconsider how they enjoy Cava and which style they would like to be drinking,” said Pagés.

“By engaging with consumers and trade we can communicate with them about the higher end wines… these bottled aged wines offer amazing quality.”

There is clearly much to play for if Cava can raise its game, not least as the sparkling wine category as a whole continues to grow in territories such as the UK.

Exports from the Cava DO exceed those of any other DO in Spain, with the wines present in over 100 countries, and recognition of the name is high in more mature markets. Successfully nudging consumers towards premium Cava over the Christmas period would clearly pay dividends.









