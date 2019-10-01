Female to lead Gin Guild for the first time

By Helen Gilbert

The Gin Guild is to appoint a female head for the first time later this month.

Bombay Sapphire’s master distiller Dr Anne Brock, who holds a PhD in Organic Chemistry from the University of Oxford, will be sworn in as grand rectifier on 11 October.

Dr Brock was the lead distiller at Bermondsey Distillery for four years, before becoming master distiller for Bombay Sapphire in 2017, working at the Laverstoke Mill site in Hampshire with master of botanicals, Ivano Tonutti.

“There is a strong historical tradition of women distillers and female master distillers are adding to the variety and innovation that is fuelling the continuing global success of gin,” said Nicholas Cook, director general of The Gin Guild.

“We are delighted to welcome Anne as The Gin Guild’s fourth – and first female - grand rectifier, to continue the work of her predecessors in bringing together craft distillers, brand leaders and all those involved in the industry around the world to share knowledge and promote excellence in the category.”

Dr Brock, who will be sworn in at the Gin Guild Installation at Mansion House, said she was looking forward to promoting membership globally and debating vital issues “from distillery safety to maintaining a balance between the integrity of the category and promoting innovation".

“Innovation is the key to the phenomenal success of our industry, but it needs to move forward in the right way,” she added. “Gin is such a versatile, delicious and exciting spirit and the mix of craft distillers and global brands gives it the ability and agility to take risks, exploring new botanicals and processes which enhance the quality and variety of the juniper-led spirit.”

The event will also welcome 25 new members, bringing the total number to 350.