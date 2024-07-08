Brad Pitt and Perrin Family launch The Gardener Gin with Amathus Drinks

By James Bayley

Family-owned specialist drinks importer, distributor and retailer Amathus Drinks introduces The Gardener Gin, the latest creation from Brad Pitt and the Perrin Family in collaboration with master distiller Tom Nichol.

A homage to the French Riviera, The Gardener Gin is crafted from wheat and distilled in copper stills. Its profile is said to include fresh and dry citruses such as pink grapefruit, bright lemon and sweet and bitter orange sourced from the Cap d'Antibes area.

Brad Pitt and the Perrin family, fifth-generation winemakers better known for their Miraval rosé since 2012, partnered with Tom Nichol in 2015. With over 40 years of expertise, Nichol, previously of Tanqueray, used his know-how of distilling traditional London Dry Gin to create The Gardener with a modern twist.

Available exclusively through Amathus Drinks in the UK, The Gardener Gin can be purchased online and at Amathus’ eleven stores across London.

Greg Kimber, head of agency spirits at Amathus Drinks, said: “We're honoured to exclusively supply The Gardener Gin in the UK and expand our portfolio with this creation from Brad Pitt and the Perrin Family. Tom Nichol’s influence in the gin industry is unparalleled, and with Pitt and Perrin, he has crafted a contemporary gin that captures the essence of the French Riviera’s lifestyle. The blend of bitter and sweet oranges, along with local pink grapefruit, creates a rich and balanced flavour.”

Matthieu Perrin, co-founder of The Gardener and fifth-generation member of Famille Perrin, added: "We're thrilled to partner with Amathus Drinks to introduce The Gardener to the UK market. Their commitment to excellence, diversity, and innovation in the drinks sector aligns perfectly with Famille Perrin's values, and we anticipate a successful, enduring collaboration.




















