Amathus Drinks appoints Ana Jackson MW

By James Bayley

Drinks importer, distributor and retailer, Amathus Drinks, has announced the appointment of Ana Jackson MW (née Sapungiu) as head of wine business development.

Alongside working with the team to raise the wine profile of the business, Jackson will work closely with the trade and retail teams, driving wine sales across all parts of the Amathus estate.

Jackson brings two decades of industry experience to the role, having previously served as head buyer for Oddbins. She is also a seasoned judge at competitions such as IWSC, Decanter and IWC. In 2016, Jackson passed the Masters of Wine examinations.

“I am very excited to be joining such a unique and great company and an amazing group of talented people,” said Jackson.

“Amathus Drinks has a clear goal of growth and is ready to try new things in a fast-changing environment. There is an incredibly broad range of eclectic spirits and a fantastic and increasing range of interesting high-quality wines.

“Walking into an Amathus Drinks shop is like walking into the best candy shop on the high street for a wine and spirit lover. I look forward to contributing to raising the profile, increasing the wine business, and building up the brands of some great wine producer agencies,” she added.

Meanwhile, Andy Harris joins Amathus as marketing manager, bringing a wealth of experience from his previous role as marketing manager UK at Vivino combined with his tenure at Berry Bros. & Rudd, overseeing fine wine-related marketing.

Tom Miller, commercial director at Amathus Drinks added: “2024 promises to be an exciting year for Amathus Drinks as we continue on our mission to become the leading specialist wine and spirit merchant in the UK on-trade, and we are delighted to have Ana and Andy join the team to help make that mission a reality.

“Our new ‘liquid on lips’ strategy, spearheaded by Ana and our head of wine Jeremy Lithgow MW, promises expanded trade and retail tastings, showcasing our fantastic range of wines. Alongside enhanced support packages for our partner trade venues, this will support our double-digit growth ambitions.”



The new hires mark a new chapter for the Amathus business which continues to expand following the opening of its ninth store in February 2023, on Hampstead High Street.



