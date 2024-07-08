Viña Undurraga acquires VFC Wines, expanding global presence

By James Bayley

Chile’s Viña Undurraga has announced the acquisition of VFC Wines, the company that controls both Viña Bouchon and Viña Bisquertt. The move further strengthens Viña Undurraga’s position in the global market and diversifies its portfolio of premium wines.

Viña Bouchon and Viña Bisquertt are known for their dedication to sustainable viticulture and the production of quality wines, while VFC Wines brings robust sales and distribution networks that should help Viña Undurraga capture new markets and consumers.

The acquisition has also formed the new Undurraga Wine Group, now including Viña Undurraga, Bodega Volcanes de Chile, Talagante International Brands (TIB), VFC Wines, Viña Bouchon and Viña Bisquertt.

Read more: Chile launches first WineTech Fund to boost Valparaíso region



Andrés Izquierdo, CEO of Viña Undurraga, expressed his excitement for this new chapter: “We are thrilled to welcome Viña Bouchon, Viña Bisquertt and VFC Wines to the Viña Undurraga family. We will focus all our efforts on building further on the excellent work in branding and distribution networks that has taken place until now. This acquisition benefits us greatly, principally in operating synergy, which will lead to cost and expense savings, and in strengthening our brand portfolio, which will offer our clients an even more diverse range of wines with even greater quality.”

The integration of the new wineries will be a gradual process to ensure a smooth and efficient transition for employees, commercial partners and customers. Part of the commercial and marketing teams from Viña Bouchon, Viña Bisquertt and VFC Wines will continue in their roles to ensure uninterrupted management of the brands and customer relations.







