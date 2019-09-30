Subscriber login Close [x]
Jascots adds Domaine Les Goubert

By Lisa Riley
Published:  30 September, 2019

Jascots Wine Merchants has added the Gigondas and Côtes du Rhône wines of Domaine Les Goubert to its Rhône portfolio.

The historic Domaine is run by rising star wine maker Florence Cartier who has been credited with the “exceptional quality of recent vintages”.

Cartier’s family has run the Domaine, currently in organic conversion, for generations with her grandmother Augusta Goubert responsible for giving the estate its current name.

“The Gigondas wines are very fine, concentrated and yet very elegant. The top wine Cuvée Florence is amongst the best wines we’ve tasted from Gigondas,” said Miles MacInnes, managing partner, Jascots.

The Côtes du Rhône were “very generous and well balanced”, he added.

Jascots intends to add several other wines from the Domaine from early next year.

Florence Cartier of Domaine Les Goubert said: “Jascots has a young, passionate and professional team who will offer our wines in the best possible way to a new audience in London.”

Located just outside Gigondas towards Sablet, the winery is housed in historic buildings with the oldest parts of dating back to the early 17th century.

Jascots was founded in 1991, and has grown to a turnover of over £9m following a management buyout in 2016.

