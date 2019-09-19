Subscriber login Close [x]
Hallgarten expands SA portfolio with Mulderbosh Vineyards

By Lisa Riley
Published:  19 September, 2019

Hallgarten & Novum Wines has signed a deal as the exclusive on- and off-trade distributor across the UK for South Africa’s Mulderbosh Vineyards.

The deal will see Hallgarte add six wines from Mulderbosch in Stellenbosch to its South African portfolio, including the single vineyard Cabernet Franc and single vineyard Chenin Blanc, Block W, alongside Chenin Blanc, Stellenbosch 2018; Sauvignon Blanc, Stellenbosch 2018, Chardonnay, Stellenbosch 2018 and Faithful Hound Red, Stellenbosch 2016.

The latest signing extends Hallgarten’s portfolio to six South African suppliers.

Steve Daniel, head of buying at Hallgarten, said: Vintage after vintage Mulderbosch have produced stand-out wines, whilst continuing to innovate and shape the landscape of the South African wine industry, and I am delighted to welcome them into our portfolio.

“I have always wanted to have Mulderbosch in our portfolio - they were the first wines from South Africa that truly excited me in the first years after apartheid. Since the first vintage in 1992, the winemaking team has contributed to making the Cape’s signature variety, Chenin Blanc, what it is today.”

Widely considered one of South Africa’s foremost wine producers and Chenin Blanc specialists, Mulderbosch has established a reputation for winemaking excellence since its inception in 1989.

In 1996, the producer became one of the very first in the Cape to ferment its wines in barriques. The resultant wine garnered an avid following and Mulderbosch has since become synonymous with the style.






