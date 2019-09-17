Fuller’s invests £2m in all-day dining venue and cocktail bar

By Lisa Riley

Fuller’s has invests nearly £2m in its latest development project – upgrading The Chamberlain Hotel on Minories.

The reimagined space comprises an all-day dining and co-working space and while retaining its accommodation offer, the site is also home to a new lounge, restaurant, basement cocktail bar and reception.

The pubs and hotels operator said the new basement cocktail bar - The Chambers, had been developed to provide a “unique social and drinking experience” where cocktails made with premium ingredients and modern, sustainable bartending techniques will be served.

“With The Chamberlain, we wanted to challenge our traditional approach towards hospitality and offer an all-inclusive space which serves great food and innovative cocktails, whilst encouraging visitors to explore the rest of the venue,” said Mark Fulton, head of operations at Fuller’s.

“It’s the first time we have ever done something like this and it’s also a significant investment for us, but we are confident it’s a positive change that reflects the needs of the modern consumer, seeking a fantastic dining and drinking experience,” he added.

The rejuvenated Chamberlain is set to open on Monday 30th September.

